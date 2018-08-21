The second season of the BIG3 is almost over.

The professional three-on-three basketball league, featuring former NBA players, will conclude this week. But ahead of Friday's championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the league announced its award winners.

This year's MVP is Corey Maggette who plays for Power, which will face 3’s Company in the championship Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. He also took home the Captain of the Year award.

Power's Nancy Lieberman was named Coach of the Year. She's a first-year coach.

The team also claims Chris 'Birdman' Andersen, who is the Defensive Player of the Year.

Other awards include:

Trash Talker — 3 Headed Monsters' Gary Payton

Too Hard to Guard — Trilogy's Al Harrington

4th Man — 3's Company's Andre Emmett

BIG Community Award — Ghost Ballers' Ricky Davis

The third place match up features Tri-State against 3 Headed Monsters. Last year, Rashad McCants led Trilogy to the inaugural championship.

The BIG3 was co-founded by rapper/actor Ice Cube. This season featured stars such as Nate Robinson, Carlos Boozer and Metta World Peace.

Earlier Tuesday, Kobe Inc. chief marketing officer Molly Carter refuted the news that Kobe Bryant was considering playing in the league. Carter told the Associated Press' Brian Mahoney that Bryant "definitely is not playing next year."