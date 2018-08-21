Kobe Bryant Not Playing In BIG3 League, Rep Denies Rumor

Kobe won't be joining Ice Cube's basekeball league. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 21, 2018

Don't expect to see Kobe Bryant playing competitive basketball anytime soon.

The rumors regarding Bryant began on Tuesday afternoon after reporter Brandon Robinson tweeted that Bryant will be playing in the BIG3 League next season.

On a conference call with reporters, BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz said, "I did hear from a credible source that Kobe is going to be playing next year. That's something, but it may be nothing."

Kobe Inc. chief marketing officer Molly Carter refuted the news and told the Associated Press' Brian Mahoney that Bryant "definitely is not playing next year."

Looks like Kwatinetz comments did turn out to be nothing, aside from false hope for Bryant fans hoping for a return to the hardwood. 

