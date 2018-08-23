Report: NBA Board of Governors Will Likely Approve Three Rule Changes

In addition to an adjustment to shot clock resets, the NBA's Board of Governors will also vote on two other rule changes.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 23, 2018

The NBA's Board of Governors will probably pass rule changes regarding shot clock resets, clear-path fouls and instant replays concerning "hostile acts," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wojnarowksi, the Competition Committee is recommending shortening the shot clock to 14 seconds when it resets after an offensive rebound.

Currently, the shot clock resets back to 24 seconds when the ball hits the rim before an offensive board. The league experimented with the 14-second reset in the G-League this past season.

In addition to the shot clock reset, the committee also wants to simplify the clear-path foul rule and expanded the definition of "hostile act."

As of now, the clear-path foul awards the offense with two free throws and possession when it is determined that when the offense had a chance to score on a fast break a player was fouled between the edge of the tip-off circle in the front court and the basket in the backcourt while there was no defender between the ball and the offense's basket, there was no defender in front of the player who was fouled who could have positioned himself between the ball and the basket, and the player who committed the foul was not farther ahead in the frontcourt than the player that was fouled at any point.

The NBA's currently describes "hostile acts" as something "that is not part of normal basketball play" such as "when a player intentionally or recklessly harms or attempts to harm another player with a punch, elbow, kick or blow to the head."

The Board of Governors will meet on Sept. 20-21 and these meaasures need two-thirds approval to pass.

