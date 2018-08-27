Watch: Spurs Say Farewell to Manu Ginobili With Emotional Highlight Reel

"#GraciasManu por todo!" read San Antonio's Twitter account.

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2018

The Spurs paid tribute to Manu Ginobili following his retirement announcement on Monday by tweeting a highlight reel video with the hashtag #GraciasManu. 

Ginobili is the second Spur to retire from San Antonio's 2000's core of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Ginobili. Parker signed with Charlotte this offseason, while Duncan retired in 2016.

You can watch the Spurs' video below.

There was no shortage of moments for the Spurs to choose from. The video shows clips from days when Ginobili had a flowing mane and starred in the the 2005 Finals to his bald look while blocking James Harden's shot in the 2017 playoffs.  

San Antonio dedicated an entire website to Ginobili upon his retirement. It is filled with clips from the 16-year veteran's career. Spurs fans can get their full Ginobili fix here.

