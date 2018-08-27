Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

Ginobili won four championships in 16 seasons with San Antonio.

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2018

Manu Ginobili announced his retirement on Monday afternoon by tweeting to thank those who supported him throughout his career. 

"Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball," Ginobili wrote. "IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams."

Ginobili was reportedly set to meet with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich last week per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 16-year veteran had yet to make a decision on his future, according to the report. Ginobili averaged 8.9 points per game in 2017-18.

Ginobili is the second Spur to retire from San Antonio's 2000's core of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Ginobili. Parker signed with Charlotte this offseason, while Duncan retired in 2016. 

Ginobili retires as one of the most revered foreign players in NBA history. He was a key cog in San Antonio's dynasty and won four championships. He finished his career in the top five in points and assists in Spurs history. Ginobili won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2007-08 and earned All-NBA honors twice.

