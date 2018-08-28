Report: Sixers Not 'Compromising' In GM Search

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Sixers coach Brett Brown could remain as the team's interim general manager entering next season.

By Kaelen Jones
August 28, 2018

The 76ers are remaining patient in their search for a new general manager, and are "incredibly comfortable" holding their current structure with coach Brett Brown as interim GM into next season, then hiring an elite candidate the following offseason, Philadelphia managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In June, the Sixers agreed to part ways with former president of basketball operations, Bryan Colangelo, following a Twitter scandal in which his wife used accounts to criticize several players and share team info. His exit saw the elevation of Brown, who bears head-coaching duties in addition to the interim GM role. Front-office executives Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Elton Brand have each "surrounded" Brown and Wojnarowski reports each are being promoted into expanded roles.

Harris told ESPN that the Sixers are open to Brown maintaining the position because, "We prefer to find an elite talent who can lead us, but we aren't going to compromise."

Recently, the Sixers have reportedly inquired about several top front-office executives, and have collected information on several assistant GM candidates as well as "non-top executives," according to Wojnarowski. Harris believes—correctly, perhaps—that Philadelphia is an ideal landing spot for any top-level GM candidate. Last season, the Sixers went 52-30 and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals. They also boast one of the NBA's most talented cores in center Joel Embiid and guard Ben Simmons.

That in mind, and trust in the current group, is why the Sixers could stand pat in hiring a new GM heading into the new season, and why they don't plan on settling on a candidate they don't feel strongly about.

"We have a skilled and stable staff who share the same vision under Brett," Harris said. "We prefer to find someone, but we don't want to feel forced into compromising."

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)