The 76ers are remaining patient in their search for a new general manager, and are "incredibly comfortable" holding their current structure with coach Brett Brown as interim GM into next season, then hiring an elite candidate the following offseason, Philadelphia managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In June, the Sixers agreed to part ways with former president of basketball operations, Bryan Colangelo, following a Twitter scandal in which his wife used accounts to criticize several players and share team info. His exit saw the elevation of Brown, who bears head-coaching duties in addition to the interim GM role. Front-office executives Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Elton Brand have each "surrounded" Brown and Wojnarowski reports each are being promoted into expanded roles.

Harris told ESPN that the Sixers are open to Brown maintaining the position because, "We prefer to find an elite talent who can lead us, but we aren't going to compromise."

Recently, the Sixers have reportedly inquired about several top front-office executives, and have collected information on several assistant GM candidates as well as "non-top executives," according to Wojnarowski. Harris believes—correctly, perhaps—that Philadelphia is an ideal landing spot for any top-level GM candidate. Last season, the Sixers went 52-30 and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals. They also boast one of the NBA's most talented cores in center Joel Embiid and guard Ben Simmons.

That in mind, and trust in the current group, is why the Sixers could stand pat in hiring a new GM heading into the new season, and why they don't plan on settling on a candidate they don't feel strongly about.

"We have a skilled and stable staff who share the same vision under Brett," Harris said. "We prefer to find someone, but we don't want to feel forced into compromising."