Report: J.R. Smith Faces Criminal Mischief Charges for Cell Phone Throwing Incident

Smith has been charged with criminal mischief, TMZ reports.

By Emily Caron
August 31, 2018

J.R. Smith will have to report to court for throwing the cell phone of a fan outside of a New York night club in July, TMZ reportsThe phone was reportedly damaged after Smith threw it into a nearby construction zone. 

The incident took place in Chelsea near the 1 Oak nightclub, according to a report by the New York Daily News earlier this month. 

Smith surrendered to the NYPD on Friday on criminal mischief charges. 

Watch TMZ's footage of Smith entering New York's 10th precinct: 

Smith's attorney told TMZ that the Cleveland star "was issued a desk appearance ticket." 

In 2015, a fan accused Smith of assault after the guard refused to take a photo with him, but police declined to charge him. Last season, Smith averaged 8.3 points per game in 2017-18.

