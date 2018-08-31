J.R. Smith will have to report to court for throwing the cell phone of a fan outside of a New York night club in July, TMZ reports. The phone was reportedly damaged after Smith threw it into a nearby construction zone.

The incident took place in Chelsea near the 1 Oak nightclub, according to a report by the New York Daily News earlier this month.

Smith surrendered to the NYPD on Friday on criminal mischief charges.

Watch TMZ's footage of Smith entering New York's 10th precinct: