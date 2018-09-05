NBA stars LeBron James, Draymond Green, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Karl Anthony-Towns and Jayson Tatum are all featured in the latest Beats by Dre commercial that was shared on Wednesday.

The commercial was part of Beats' announcement as the official headphone, home speaker and audio partner of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and USA Basketball.

The partnership is not the first that Beats has entered a with a major sports league. In 2015, Major League Baseball sold team-specific Beats headphones for a limited period, but a long-term relationship has yet to be established.

In 2014, a handful NFL players, including Colin Kaepernick, were notably fined by the league for wearing Beats headphones during pregame warmups and interviews. Since 2014, Bose has been the NFL's official headset provider. In 2017, the company renewed its deal with the league.