Watch: LeBron James, Draymond Green Star in New Beats Commercial Announcing NBA Partnership

LeBron James, Draymond Green and other NBA stars are featured in a new commercial announcing Beats by Dre as the league's official headphone sponsor.

By Kaelen Jones
September 05, 2018

NBA stars LeBron James, Draymond Green, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Karl Anthony-Towns and Jayson Tatum are all featured in the latest Beats by Dre commercial that was shared on Wednesday. 

The commercial was part of Beats' announcement as the official headphone, home speaker and audio partner of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and USA Basketball.

The partnership is not the first that Beats has entered a with a major sports league. In 2015, Major League Baseball sold team-specific Beats headphones for a limited period, but a long-term relationship has yet to be established.

In 2014, a handful NFL players, including Colin Kaepernick, were notably fined by the league for wearing Beats headphones during pregame warmups and interviews. Since 2014, Bose has been the NFL's official headset provider. In 2017, the company renewed its deal with the league.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)