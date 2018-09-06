Udonis Haslem will return to the Heat for a 16th-straight season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Haslem has agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million.

The three-time NBA champion sits second on the all-time active list for seasons with one franchise. He trails only Dirk Nowitzki, who is heading into his 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks. Haslem moved into the second spot following Manu Ginobili's retirement on Aug. 27.

Haslem played sparingly last season and appeared in 14 contests. He averaged 5.1 minutes per game and career lows in nearly every statistical category.

Drafted out of Florida in 2003, Haslem served as a key cog during the Heat's first championship alongside Dwyane Wade in 2006. He tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds in Game 6 of the 2006 NBA Finals which helped fuel the Heat's upset over the Mavericks.

Haslem has averaged 7.7 points per game in his career along with 6.8 rebounds. He is currently the third-oldest active player in the NBA, behind Nowitzki and Vince Carter.