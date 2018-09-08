Report: Anthony Davis Cuts Ties With Agent, Favored to Sign With Klutch Sports

Davis will become a free agent after the 2019-20 season. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 08, 2018

Anthony Davis cut ties with agent Thad Foucher on Saturday according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburn

The five-time All-Star is favored to sign with Klutch Sports per Saturday's report, the agency representing LeBron James, Ben Simmons and John Wall. 

Davis will be a free agent in the summer of 2020, earning $25.4 million next season and $27 million in 2019-20. He does have a $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season. 

Davis finished third in the MVP voting in 2017-18, averaging 28.1 points per game along with 11.1 rebounds. His 2.6 blocks per game led the NBA. 

