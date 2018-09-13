Gilbert Arenas Brings $100,000 in Cash to the Gym for Make-Believe Bet With Nick Young

But Young says Arenas never actually called him. 

By Dan Gartland
September 13, 2018

Gilbert Arenas showed up at his local gym recently to shoot some hoops. He also brought with him a designer bag full of cash. 

Arenas and former teammate Nick Young have been involved in a YouTube beef over the past week after Arenas said he could beat Young in a shooting contest. It all culminated in a video posted Tuesday in which Arenas says Young has agreed to meet him at the gym to settle this thing. Just one problem: Young says Arenas never called him. 

But Arenas, whose post-NBA hustle has mainly been making waves on social media, won’t let a little detail like that get in the way of some great content. So he poured a big pile of cash on the floor ($100,000, he says) while he laced up his sneakers and proceeded to hit 95 out of 100 shots. That’s pretty impressive, regardless of whether Swaggy P was there to challenge him. 

