Gilbert Arenas showed up at his local gym recently to shoot some hoops. He also brought with him a designer bag full of cash.

Arenas and former teammate Nick Young have been involved in a YouTube beef over the past week after Arenas said he could beat Young in a shooting contest. It all culminated in a video posted Tuesday in which Arenas says Young has agreed to meet him at the gym to settle this thing. Just one problem: Young says Arenas never called him.

And for the record gil never hit me just wanna clear that up a lot of ppl owe me money for making they ratings go up lol .. but that’s what swaggy p do ... — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 13, 2018

But Arenas, whose post-NBA hustle has mainly been making waves on social media, won’t let a little detail like that get in the way of some great content. So he poured a big pile of cash on the floor ($100,000, he says) while he laced up his sneakers and proceeded to hit 95 out of 100 shots. That’s pretty impressive, regardless of whether Swaggy P was there to challenge him.