Michael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets, NBA Team Up to Help Victims of Hurricane Florence

Jordan is a native of North Carolina, where the storm is hitting hardest.

By Emily Caron
September 14, 2018

Michael Jordan, the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family announced Friday that they have teamed up to help relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Florence.

They are working with a number of verified community organizations focusing on Hurricane Florence relief and recovery efforts including the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Foundation for the Carolinas, Second Harvest Food Bank and the United Way of Central Carolinas. The intent is to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support" to victims of the storm, the Hornets said in a statement.

Jordan is a native of North Carolina.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan said. “The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

The platform includes opportunities for outsiders to donate to relief efforts.

Florence is expected to make landfall today in the Carolinas. Several sporting events have been rescheduled as a result and mandatory evacuations are in place in several coastal areas. 

You can keep up with all of this weekend's college football games impacted by Hurricane Florence here.

