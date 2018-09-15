Timberwolves center Justin Patton will reportedly undergo surgery to repair a fractured right foot next week, according to The Athletic.

Minnesota acquired Patton in a huge draft-day trade with the Bulls, who originally selected the Creighton product with the 16th overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft. The T-Wolves received forward Jimmy Butler and Patton, in exchange for guards Kriss Dunn, Zach LaVine and forward Lauri Markkanen, whom Minnesota had taken seventh.

Patton appeared in just one game during his rookie campaign last year. The 6'11", 229-pound big man broke his left foot during a workout last July and spent most of his rookie campaign playing in the G-League.

Patton appeared in 38 games for the T-Wolves' G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

In June, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported that Patton would be out through most of the fall while recovering from left foot surgery. His latest injury will likely prolong the recovery.