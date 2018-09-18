Sixers to Name Elton Brand General Manager

The Sixers will promote from within and name Elton Brand as their new general manager, sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

By Kaelen Jones
September 18, 2018

The 76ers are reportedly promoting Elton Brand, elevating him his role as vice president of basketball operations into the role as their new general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Crossover confirmed the report. 

Brand made "a strong impression" on Philadelphia's ownership and head coach Brett Brown during the process. Brand, a two-time All-Star, played 17 seasons in the NBA. The Sixers were reportedly considering candidates from both inside and outside the organization.

In addition to elevating Brand, Wojnarowski reports that Philadelphia will also promote Alex Rucker to executive vice president, while keeping Ned Cohen on as assistant general manager and Marc Eversley as senior vice president of player personnel.

In late August, it was reported that the Sixers were remaining patient in their GM search and would have been comfortable entering the campaign with the structure they had in place featuring Brown as the interim GM. Last season, the Sixers went 52-30 and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In June, Philadelphia parted ways with former president of basketball operations, Bryan Colangelo, after a Twitter scandal in which his wife used accounts to criticize several players and divulge team info.

The Sixers play their first preseason game against the Magic on Monday, Oct. 1.

