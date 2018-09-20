After teasing throughout the week on social media, Jordan Brand has officially unveiled the Air Jordan XXXIII.

The latest model in Michael Jordan’s legendary line comes with an all-new design inspired by flight utility. Jordan designers spent much time studying space flight suits to craft the AJ XXXIII.

The sneaker features a visible technology called Fast Fit—a laceless technology that is aimed to provide comfort, style and performance. The silhouette has pull tabs for entry, fast fit to activate and side loop cables to eject.

“This year’s game shoe, the AJ XXXIII, is the first basketball shoe to feature FastFit technology, which provides ultimate lockdown to prepare athletes for flight,” Michael Jordan said in a release. “From day one, we’ve taken pride in the Air Jordan game shoe, where we focus on athlete insights and the latest innovations to create silhouettes that are distinctly Jordan. That balance also allows the game shoe to continually revolutionize both in sport and style.”

Nike Inc.

"Applying FastFit allowed for a balance of art and science in the design,” said Senior Footwear Designer of Jordan Brand, Tate Kuerbis. “We were inspired by how space suits look and function. It’s all very utilitarian, and the various elements and what they do are all clearly called out. Thinking about this led us to highlight the pull cord, eject cord and the inner workings of FastFit, and make the function integral to the aesthetic and graphic integrity of the design.”

As for every historic brand in the world, Jordan Brand has to continue to find ways to stay modern. The company is rich in history and like past Jordan models since the Air Jordan XXX, the XXXIII features subtle design cues from the past. The use of “Nike Air” on the heel tab takes it cue from the Air Jordan III, IV, V and VI models. The extra-large tongue features the iconic Jumpman logo—which debuted within the Air Jordan III.

Initial thoughts

I think the Air Jordan XXXIII is a step in the right direction for Jordan Brand. For a company that is so legendary, it has to keep finding innovative ways to attract young consumers. The Air Jordan XXXIII is the biggest risk the brand has taken since introducing the tradition system we have seen from the most recent models.

The Air Jordan XXXIII will release in North America on October 18.