Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins Exchange Jabs on Social Media After Trade Rumors Surface

Butler and Wiggins went back and forth online on Wednesday.

By Emily Caron
September 20, 2018

After news broke that Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler reportedly requested a trade from Minnesota, Butler exchanged jabs with teammate Andrew Wiggins and his brother on social media. 

Andrew Wiggins' brother, Nick, tweeted "Hallelujah," in response to the report. 

Later Wednesday night, Jimmy Butler posted an Instagram story with the same caption as Wiggins tweet. Butler ended the video by telling the camera to "keep that same energy." 

Andrew Wiggins then responded to Butler's video with his own Instagram story. 

"Old dudes stay hating like he was anything special bum ass ... I keep that same energy everywhere I go !"

Wiggins updated the story later Wednesday night, adding "SJ/Old dudes," to the beginning. 

The "SJ" addition was assumed to be in reference to former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who shared his own thoughts on the rumors on Twitter earlier in the day.

Jackson defended Butler in the video and argued that neither of the Wiggins brothers should have weighed in.

Butler, 29, provided the Timberwolves a list of three teams on Wednesday with whom he would listen to possible contract extension offers. ESPN's Adiran Wojnarowski reported that Butler is "most determined to find a way" to the Clippers. 

Last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Minnesota is set to begin training cmap on Tuesday.

