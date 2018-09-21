Report: Jimmy Butler Available According to Timberwolves Owner

The Timberwolves owner looks determined to ship Jimmy Butler. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 21, 2018

While the Timberwolves' front office said they intend to keep Jimmy Butler on Friday, the team's owner, Glen Taylor, has taken another stance.

Taylor is willing to trade Butler according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, instructing rival owners and general managers to, "contact Taylor himself if necessary."

The Minnesota owner is currently attending the NBA's Board of Governors meetings in New York. 

Taylor's message stands in contrast to the message from Minnesota's front office. Wojnarowski reported earlier on Friday afternoon that teams inquiring about Butler were being "rebuffed" by the Timberwolves' brass. 

"The owner's trading [Butler]," a Board of Governors attendee told Wojnarowski on Friday. "That was made clear. It's just a matter of when."

Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves on Tuesday during a meeting with Minnesota head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau.

Trading Butler wouldn't mark the time Taylor dealt a superstar. He traded Kevin Garnett to the Celtics in 2007 and Kevin Love to the Cavaliers in 2014. 

Butler, a four-time All-Star, averaged 22.2 points per game last season. He will be a free agent after 2018-19, joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

