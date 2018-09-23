Anthony Davis Signs With Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group

Anthony Davis will be eligible for a supermax extension after this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 23, 2018

Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, the agency announced Sunday.

Davis is currently set to make $25.4 million this season in the third year of a five-year, $127 million deal. After this season, he will be eligible to receive a supermax extension from New Orleans that would be worth around $230 million over five years.

If Davis and the Pelicans work out an extension next summer, that deal would start in 2020, and Davis would miss out on becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021. The projected cap hit for the first year of this potential contract is $39.7 million.

Along with Davis, Paul also represents LeBron James, Ben Simmons, John Wall and Eric Bledsoe.

Davis, 25, is getting ready to enter his seventh season in the NBA. The No. 1 pick from the 2012 draft is a five-time All-Star and three-time first team All-NBA performer. Last season he averaged 28.1 points and 11.1 rebounds to go with a league-high 2.6 blocks per game.

