Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward has reportedly agreed to a "massive shoe deal" with Chinese sportswear brand Anta. The four-year deal also includes a signature apparel collection, per ESPN's Nick DePaula.

Anta is also headlined by Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who signed a 10-year deal with the company last year, and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo. The brand has also previously been worn by former Celtic Kevin Garnett. With more than 9,000 stores throughout Asia, Hayward's collection will be marketed in both Asia and the U.S.

Hayward has been a Nike athlete for most of his professional career but became a sneaker free agent this summer. Nike will have 10 business days to exercise a "match clause" in its contract with Hayward, per DePaula.

Specific terms of the four-year agreement have not been disclosed.

The 28-year-old All Star signed with Boston last offseason. While he hasn't played an NBA game since last season's opening night, when he dislocated his left ankle and fractured his left tibia, Hayward has been cleared to return to the team following extensive rehab. He plans to play in the Celtics season opener on Friday.

Boston will face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.