Tristan Thompson Boasts Confidence in Cavaliers' Eastern Conference Chances

Tristan Thompson may have some outsized expectations for the Cavs in 2018-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 27, 2018

Tristan Thompson won't let LeBron James's departure from Cleveland diminish his expectations for the upcoming season, touting the Cavaliers' four-straight trips to the NBA Finals when speaking with the media on Thursday.

“We’re still 4-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say," Thompson told reporters following the Cavaliers practice. "Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto - we know that story.”

Thompson does have a good point regarding the Raptors. It's hard to gain respect after back-to-back playoff sweeps. But he may come to regret his brash words when Cleveland has to face the young guns in Philadelphia and a budding superteam in Boston. Cedi Osman is no prince to replace the King.

Watch Thompson's claim to the Eastern Conference throne below

Celtics forward Marcus Morris isn't so confident in Cleveland's chances in the East, calling out Thompson for his delusion on Twitter.

Maybe Thompson will get the last laugh. Maybe Collin Sexton will be the next Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love will find the fountain of youth. But the future presently looks bleak in Cleveland, and Thompson looks to be in the first stage of grief: denial.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)