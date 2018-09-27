Tristan Thompson won't let LeBron James's departure from Cleveland diminish his expectations for the upcoming season, touting the Cavaliers' four-straight trips to the NBA Finals when speaking with the media on Thursday.

“We’re still 4-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say," Thompson told reporters following the Cavaliers practice. "Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto - we know that story.”

Thompson does have a good point regarding the Raptors. It's hard to gain respect after back-to-back playoff sweeps. But he may come to regret his brash words when Cleveland has to face the young guns in Philadelphia and a budding superteam in Boston. Cedi Osman is no prince to replace the King.

Watch Thompson's claim to the Eastern Conference throne below

Celtics forward Marcus Morris isn't so confident in Cleveland's chances in the East, calling out Thompson for his delusion on Twitter.

😂😂😂😂😂 @RealTristan13 Cut it out. Get that vacation ready early this year fam! Ain’t shit going through the Cavs this year! #facts — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) September 27, 2018

Maybe Thompson will get the last laugh. Maybe Collin Sexton will be the next Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love will find the fountain of youth. But the future presently looks bleak in Cleveland, and Thompson looks to be in the first stage of grief: denial.