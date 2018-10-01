The NBA would reportedly not allow players to wear Kanye West's upcoming Adidas Yeezy basketball shoes during games this season, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

The shoes would not violate the NBA's footwear color restrictions, which were significantly scaled back going during the offseason. However, the shoe has a reflective "3M" heel panel, which DePaula reports the league could potentially find "distracting for both in-arena spectators and television viewers."

over 300 samples and 3 years in the making and I give my pair to Ant Clemons for his Bday pic.twitter.com/wC7Ox5gs0P — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

Per DePaula, the NBA has not received nor formally reviewed the shoe in person and its current version would not be permitted. However, a rendition of the shoe without the reflective material would "likely" be approved.