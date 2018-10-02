The Kobe Bryant-Matt Barnes No Flinch GIF Is Officially Ruined Thanks to the Overhead Angle

You will not be happy when you watch the overhead angle of the famous clip of Kobe Bryant not flinching at a Matt Barnes ball fake.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 02, 2018

Do you remember the day you found out Santa Claus wasn't real?

Well, this moment is about to be 1,000 times worse than that.

On Sunday, March 7, 2010, the Los Angeles Lakers went to Orlando to play the Magic in a game that led to the creation of one of the best GIFs on the internet.

With eight minutes and 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter of that contest and the Magic holding a 59-55 lead, Matt Barnes walked to the baseline to inbound the ball under Orlando's basket. The Magic had just retained possession after the ball went out of bounds on a missed shot.

Kobe Bryant stood in front of Barnes on that baseline and when Barnes pump faked a pass near Bryant's face, the Laker legend kept his head in the same spot with his eyes locked on Barnes as he delivered one of the coldest mean mugs in the history of time.

It's classic tough-guy Kobe.

Or so we thought.

That tweet from Trey Kerby of NBA TV led to one of the most disappointing revelations the internet has ever encountered.

Turns out, Kobe wasn't standing in front of Barnes. He was acctually on a slight angle to Barnes's right.

There are tons of great Kobe moments his stans love to point to, but the "No Flinch" can no longer be one of them.

Yes, the fearless look on Bryant's face and his unbothered reaction to the whole situation still look awesome from the standard angle, but now that we know the truth, it will never feel the same. And it doesn't help that he's also stepping to his left as Barnes pump fakes.

Oh, and the Lakers lost that game 96-94 after Kobe missed a game-tying shot attempt in the final seconds.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)