Suns Fire General Manager Ryan McDonough

Ryan McDonough has been the general manager in Phoenix since 2013.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 08, 2018

The Suns have fired general manager Ryan McDonough, the team announced Monday.

McDonough has been with Phoenix since May 2013, and during that time he's hired three different head coaches. 

With the season only eight days away from getting started and the Suns just nine days from their season opener against the Mavericks, vice president of basketball operations James Jones and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein will handle general manager duties in the interim.

"After much thought and a long evaluation of our basketball operations, I have decided to relieve Ryan McDonough of his duties as general manager of the Phoenix Suns," owner Robert Sarver said in a statement. "Our focus in the short term is to prepare for the upcoming NBA season and to continue pursuing opportunities to strengthen our roster. Over the course of the season, we will explore both internal and external options as we look to restructure our basketball front office leadership."

Since McDonough took over, the Suns have gone 155-255 over five seasons. Last season, they fired coach Earl Watson just three games into the year.

This season, Igor Kokoskov will take over the coaching duties and will look to improve on last year's 21-61 record.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)