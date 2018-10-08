The Suns have fired general manager Ryan McDonough, the team announced Monday.

McDonough has been with Phoenix since May 2013, and during that time he's hired three different head coaches.

With the season only eight days away from getting started and the Suns just nine days from their season opener against the Mavericks, vice president of basketball operations James Jones and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein will handle general manager duties in the interim.

"After much thought and a long evaluation of our basketball operations, I have decided to relieve Ryan McDonough of his duties as general manager of the Phoenix Suns," owner Robert Sarver said in a statement. "Our focus in the short term is to prepare for the upcoming NBA season and to continue pursuing opportunities to strengthen our roster. Over the course of the season, we will explore both internal and external options as we look to restructure our basketball front office leadership."

Since McDonough took over, the Suns have gone 155-255 over five seasons. Last season, they fired coach Earl Watson just three games into the year.

This season, Igor Kokoskov will take over the coaching duties and will look to improve on last year's 21-61 record.