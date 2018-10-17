For every point he scores this season, Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins plans to donate $22 to underprivileged children, he announced on Instagram

Wiggins wears the No. 22 jersey for Minnesota. The 23-year-old Wiggins added, "The goal is to help kids be kids and play sports!"

Last season, Wiggins averaged 17.7 points per game, 2.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game in 82 games. He had 1,452 total points. The season before, Wiggins averaged 23.6 points per game and finished with 1,933 points.

If he sticks to his 2017–2018 season finish, he'll donate close to $32,000. If he can match his 2016–2017 total, he'll donate more than $42,000.

The Timberwolves open the 2018–2019 season against the Spurs on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.