Andrew Wiggins Will Donate $22 For Every Point He Scores This Season to Underprivileged Children

The 23-year-old Andrew Wiggins said, "The goal is to help kids be kids and play sports!"

By Charlotte Carroll
October 17, 2018

For every point he scores this season, Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins plans to donate $22 to underprivileged children, he announced on Instagram

Wiggins wears the No. 22 jersey for Minnesota. The 23-year-old Wiggins added, "The goal is to help kids be kids and play sports!"

Last season, Wiggins averaged 17.7 points per game, 2.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game in 82 games. He had 1,452 total points. The season before, Wiggins averaged 23.6 points per game and finished with 1,933 points.

If he sticks to his 2017–2018 season finish, he'll donate close to $32,000. If he can match his 2016–2017 total, he'll donate more than $42,000.

The Timberwolves open the 2018–2019 season against the Spurs on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)