How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: LeBron's Debut Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers in LeBron's Western Conference debut. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 18, 2018

LeBron James will make his Lakers debut on Thursday night, heading up the west coast for a road matchup against the Trail Blazers. Tip-off from the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET. 

Thursday night will mark James' first regular-season appearance with the Lakers. The King will look to fare better against Portland than in his two previous opening nights with a new franchise, losing to Boston in his first game with Miami in 2011 and falling to the Knicks in his return to the Cavs in 2014. 

Portland will aim to get out to a fast start in 2018-19 after racing to the No. 3 seed in the West last season. But the dynamic backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum couldn't keep up their torrid pace in the playoffs, getting swept by the Pelicans in the first round. Lillard finished No. 4 in the MVP race last season.  

Here's how to watch Thursday's contest:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTVSign up now for a seven-day free trial.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)