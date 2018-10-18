LeBron James will make his Lakers debut on Thursday night, heading up the west coast for a road matchup against the Trail Blazers. Tip-off from the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will mark James' first regular-season appearance with the Lakers. The King will look to fare better against Portland than in his two previous opening nights with a new franchise, losing to Boston in his first game with Miami in 2011 and falling to the Knicks in his return to the Cavs in 2014.

Portland will aim to get out to a fast start in 2018-19 after racing to the No. 3 seed in the West last season. But the dynamic backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum couldn't keep up their torrid pace in the playoffs, getting swept by the Pelicans in the first round. Lillard finished No. 4 in the MVP race last season.

Here's how to watch Thursday's contest:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a seven-day free trial.