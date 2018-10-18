The NBA G League announced it's creating a new venture for attracting the nation's top high school prospects on Thursday, unveiling a "professional path" program that would offer $125,000 contracts to "elite prospects".

The new program beginning in 2019 will aim to draw the most highly-sought graduating high schoolers away from the NCAA and into the G-League by offering compensation and experience in the "NBA infrastructure". Players who enter the program will earn a six-figure salary in their year between high school and the NBA rather than play one season in the NCAA without economic benefit.

Breaking: #NBAGLeague to introduce professional path for elite prospects not yet eligible for @NBADraft, beginning in 2019-20 season.



Read more: https://t.co/lXbkKddroi pic.twitter.com/kO4ZberWLm — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 18, 2018

The criteria for determining elite prospects has yet to be determined.

"The broader basketball community has called for the NBA to enhance our G League offerings," G League president Malcolm Turner told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "We believe this is an answer to that call. We believe this is a thoughtful and responsive answer."

Players who forego college hoops and enter the G League program will be able to hire agents as well as pursue endorsement and marketing deals. Neither are allowed by the NCAA.

Not everyone is confident the G League's program will take off. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted his skepticism on Thursday, writing on Twitter, "Big-time NCAA ball still has the trappings of exposure, packed houses, private jets. You'll get paid there too."

I have doubts about how many top players will go this route. Some, yes. But G-League is full of early connecting flights, long bus rides, small gyms. It isn't glamorous. Big-time NCAA ball still has the trappings of exposure, packed houses, private jets. You'll get paid there too — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2018

Those who choose to enter the G League's professional path program will play one season in the NBA's developmental arm, then be eligible for the next year's draft. Prospects must be at least 18-years-old by mid-September to qualify for the G League program.

Seven of the top 10 recruits in the nation for 2019 are currently uncommitted to college programs per 247Sports. Turner said the G League "will not pursue those players who have already committed to colleges." However, Turner stated the G League will accept high-level prospects who choose to decommit from their respective schools.