Brittney Griner has a lot to say about the NBA's new G-League offer to top prospects.

In an Instagram post that she shared on Friday, the Phoenix Mercury center called out the new G-League contracts, which are offering $125,000 to elite prospects who are at least 18 years old but not yet eligible for the NBA draft as an alternative to the NCAA's one-and-done route.

"Must be f------ nice coming out of college getting that," Griner said in the post. "We def didn't see any money like that till we went overseas. AWAY FROM OUT FAMILIES AND LOVED ONES AND HAVE TO PLAY YEAR ROUND."

Griner, who finished her NCAA career at Baylor as the fourth-highest scoring NCAA Divison I women's basketball player, also currently plays basketball in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg.

"People forget that we do this to provide for ourselves and our families," Griner added. "We do this YES because we to play ball and for the Game! However, I can't write on bill for the love of the game and think it's going to get paid lol!"

Griner isn't the only WNBA player to sound on the new G-League contracts. A'ja Wilson, Chiney Ogwumike and others also expressed their feelings about the deal.

Hahahahahahahahhahahahahaha let me get one of these “select contracts” https://t.co/80zcLpdGOL — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) October 18, 2018

But lowkey the real question here is: with this being more than the WNBA max salary, would women be allowed to hoop in the GLeague? because I think some of us could hang. Asking for a friend. 💯✊🏿 😂 https://t.co/tTLYEg7UzL — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) October 18, 2018

I’m trying to play in the G league what up .. — Alexis jones (@Lextoo_shifty) October 19, 2018

Prospects under the new deal would be making more than the maximum veteran salary in the WNBA, which is currently $115,500.