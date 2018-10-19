Brittney Griner Sounds Off on New G-League Payment For High School Stars

Griner says WNBA players "definitely didn't see any money like that till we went overseas."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 19, 2018

Brittney Griner has a lot to say about the NBA's new G-League offer to top prospects.

In an Instagram post that she shared on Friday, the Phoenix Mercury center called out the new G-League contracts, which are offering $125,000 to elite prospects who are at least 18 years old but not yet eligible for the NBA draft as an alternative to the NCAA's one-and-done route.

View this post on Instagram 

Must be fucking nice coming out of college getting that. We def didn’t see any money like that till we went overseas. AWAY FROM OUR FAMILIES AND LOVED ONES AND HAVE TO PLAY YEAR ROUND. I’m not saying that the dudes shouldn’t get it. So you crazy internet want to be thugs and you men that think women should just be quiet you can just sit y’all silly lil a## down! Something has to give before ppl just say the hell with playing durning the summer, and just rest our bodies and play overseas only were we can make a living for ourselves! People forget that we do this to provide for ourselves and our families. We do this YES because we love to play ball and for the Game! However, I can’t write on bill for the love of the game and think it’s going get paid lol!

Griner, who finished her NCAA career at Baylor as the fourth-highest scoring NCAA Divison I women's basketball player, also currently plays basketball in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg. 

"People forget that we do this to provide for ourselves and our families," Griner added. "We do this YES because we to play ball and for the Game! However, I can't write on bill for the love of the game and think it's going to get paid lol!"

Griner isn't the only WNBA player to sound on the new G-League contracts. A'ja Wilson, Chiney Ogwumike and others also expressed their feelings about the deal.

Prospects under the new deal would be making more than the maximum veteran salary in the WNBA, which is currently $115,500.

 

