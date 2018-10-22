James Dolan and Madison Square Garden have retaliated against radio station WFAN and its parent company, Entercom, reports The New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

According to Marchand, MSG has ordered all of its businesses across the country to stop working with Entercom. All Knicks and Rangers players along with MSG broadcasters and personnel are also not permitted to appear on the station.

"Entercom aired a hate-filled rant directed towards MSG, its employees and its Executive Chairman in August of this year," MSG said in a statement. "They chose to take no action to remedy this until the start of this season. Only after learning they would not receive special access to players and coaches did they elect to offer an insincere half-hearted apology. We wish them no ill will. However, we decline to carry on a business relationship. We will continue to afford Entercom league-mandated access only."

The move comes after WFAN host Maggie Gray called Dolan a "vile piece of trash "and a "hypocrite" for releasing a song sympathetic to Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement. Dolan and his band, JD and the Straight Shot, appeared on Fox 5 in New York and debuted a song called, "I Should've Known." On the track, Dolan speaks about how he should have been more aware about the possibility that Weinstein was potentially committing sexual assaults against women.

Gray was not happy about the move and discussed how hypocritical it was after Dolan helped settle an $11.6 million lawsuit with former Madison Square Garden Company executive Anucha Browne Sanders in 2007. Sanders sued the organization for firing her after she spoke out about then-Knicks coach Isiah Thomas' advances. The Garden was found liable for a hostile work enviroment in the case. Dolan then re-hired Thomas as president of the WNBA’s New York Liberty in 2015.

Gray apologized last week for the personal nature of the rant, but not its content.

"I really didn’t mean to cause the pain that I did cause," Gray said on the air last week. “Name-calling isn’t OK."

The ban will affect all of Entercom, which has a presence in most markets. It has six stations each in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

Gray is a former Sports Illustrated employee. She was hired along with Bart Scott and Chris Carlin as Mike Francesa's replacements on the air before he ultimately returned to the station.