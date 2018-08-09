Knicks Owner James Dolan Debuts New Song Alluding to the Harvey Weinstein Allegations

The Knicks owner and frontman for JD and the Straight Shot discussed his knowledge the allegations against Harvey Weinstein on "I Should've Known".

By Khadrice Rollins
August 09, 2018

James Dolan appeared on Fox 5 in New York Thursday morning to debut a new song from his band JD and the Straight Shot and to talk about whether or not he would sell the Knicks or Rangers, the two pro franchises his Madison Square Garden Company owns.

Dolan made it clear that his company was not selling either team, but the more interesting story of his local television appearance is the song "I Should've Known".

In the record, Dolan speaks about how he should have been more aware about the possibility that his friend and disgraced movie director Harvey Weinstein was potentially committing sexual assaults against women.

In February, a lawsuit was filed in New York against the Weinstein Company claiming that the studio failed to protect employees from Weinstein's alleged harassment and abuse. Dolan, who served on the board of the Weinstein Company for less than a year before resigning, was named in a class-action lawsuit in December accusing him of knowing of Weinstein's alleged pattern of sexual assault because of his time on the board of Weinstein's eponymous production company. Weinstein was charged with rape and several counts of sexual abuse in May.

In 2006 Dolan was sued along with Madison Square Garden and former Knicks president of basketball operations Isiah Thomas for sex discrimination and retaliation. Former team vice president Anucha Browne claimed Dolan fired her because she called out Thomas for inappropriate behavior and creating a hostile work environment.

