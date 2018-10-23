Moe Harkless Shows up to Game as Tyrone Biggums, Other Trail Blazers Dress Up In Costume

Moe Harkless showed up as Tyrone Biggums, while Damian Lillard came dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 23, 2018

The Portland Trail Blazers aren't messing around this Halloween.

Ahead of the team's home game against the Wizards Monday night, players were given the opportunity to don their best costumes. But the Trail Blazers didn't just show up in their outfits. They showed up.

Damian Lillard set the bar high early by arriving to the Moda Center as Stone Cold Steve Austin, wearing a 3:16 shirt and a mask for an ensemble the wrestler himself approved of.

(Scroll right on the Instagram post below to see all the player outfit photos)

View this post on Instagram

SPOOKY SZN 👻🎃

A post shared by Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) on

But Moe Harkless quickly outdid Lillard when he rolled up as Tyrone Biggums from the classic sketch comedy television series Chapelle's Show.

Jusuf Nurkic turned the corner as Beast from Disney's Beauty and the Beast and even the rookies got in on the fun.

Portland may have suffered a 125-124 overtime loss to the Wizards later that evening, but these costumes are going to be hard to beat this Halloween.

