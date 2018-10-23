Moe Harkless showed up as Tyrone Biggums, while Damian Lillard came dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin.
The Portland Trail Blazers aren't messing around this Halloween.
Ahead of the team's home game against the Wizards Monday night, players were given the opportunity to don their best costumes. But the Trail Blazers didn't just show up in their outfits. They showed up.
Damian Lillard set the bar high early by arriving to the Moda Center as Stone Cold Steve Austin, wearing a 3:16 shirt and a mask for an ensemble the wrestler himself approved of.
(Scroll right on the Instagram post below to see all the player outfit photos)
But Moe Harkless quickly outdid Lillard when he rolled up as Tyrone Biggums from the classic sketch comedy television series Chapelle's Show.
Moe Harkless my favorite nba player ever now pic.twitter.com/4BHXTO5ezk— A Happy Mess Up (@JaceKeepsItReal) October 23, 2018
.@moe_harkless wins Halloween. ☠️— theScore (@theScore) October 23, 2018
(📸 @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/H9rUwlkSo5
Jusuf Nurkic turned the corner as Beast from Disney's Beauty and the Beast and even the rookies got in on the fun.
🏀 vs @WashWizards— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 23, 2018
📍 @ModaCenter
⌚️6 p.m. Trail Blazers Outsiders > https://t.co/zsMeDPzXDf
⏰ 7 p.m.
📺 @NBCSNorthwest pic.twitter.com/8Gft3SUzs2
Rookie Halloween costumes 😂👻 @AnferneeSimons @gtrentjr pic.twitter.com/oA65CIc2AP— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 22, 2018
Portland may have suffered a 125-124 overtime loss to the Wizards later that evening, but these costumes are going to be hard to beat this Halloween.