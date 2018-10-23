Joel Embiid got back to on-court his antics Tuesday night. Late in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' contest against the Pistons, the third-year center posted up on Detroit center Andre Drummond and scored a go-ahead bucket with 42 seconds remaining.

But after Embiid hit the shot, he appeared to get slightly tangled up with Drummond. Then, as the two just appeared to begin to disengage, Embiid exaggerated a tumble to the ground, raising his hands at the referees, who then ejected Drummond from the game.

Embiid reacted accordingly, appearing to yell, "Get him outta here!"

Perhaps Embiid and Drummond were bound to clash. Throughout the earlier stages of the game, Embiid appeared to jaw at Drummond on a few occasions, telling the Detroit big man that he couldn't guard him.

Detroit won Tuesday's game 133-132, in large part thanks to the efforts of power forward Blake Griffin, who dropped 50 points.