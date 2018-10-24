In a new story from Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard, former NBA commissioner David Stern shared some of his thoughts on politics and the Democratic Party. He also recalled quick story about playing once playing Donald Trump in tennis.

Stern, who retired from the position in 2014 after 30 years, commented on his willingness to donate to the Democrats even when at times he might not fully trust how they are approaching campaigns.

He also mentioned how he doesn't appreciate Trump's attempts "rip the fabric of the republic."

From Ballard:

Occasionally, he shares anecdotes—how he once beat Donald Trump at doubles tennis, for example—but rarely does he go into detail because, he says, "I don't do war stories." To this day Stern remains a staunch liberal, donating even if, as he puts it, “The Democratic Party has not been a successful investment.” Still, he has plenty of ideas. He hated Hillary Clinton’s "Stronger Together" and "I'm With Her" campaign slogans (too narrow, unlike, say, "Prosperity, Strength, Inclusiveness and Education," which Stern offers). And he is horrified by his former doubles opponent. "How dare he rip the fabric of the republic asunder for narrow partisan gains," Stern says of Trump. "It's not fair."

You can read Ballard's full story on Stern here.