David Stern Talks Beating Donald Trump in Tennis, Supporting Democratic Party at All Costs

The former NBA commissioner talked about playing Donald Trump in tennis and shared some thoughts on politics.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 24, 2018

In a new story from Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard, former NBA commissioner David Stern shared some of his thoughts on politics and the Democratic Party. He also recalled quick story about playing once playing Donald Trump in tennis.

Stern, who retired from the position in 2014 after 30 years, commented on his willingness to donate to the Democrats even when at times he might not fully trust how they are approaching campaigns.

He also mentioned how he doesn't appreciate Trump's attempts "rip the fabric of the republic."

From Ballard:

Occasionally, he shares anecdotes—how he once beat Donald Trump at doubles tennis, for example—but rarely does he go into detail because, he says, "I don't do war stories."

To this day Stern remains a staunch liberal, donating even if, as he puts it, “The Democratic Party has not been a successful investment.” Still, he has plenty of ideas. He hated Hillary Clinton’s "Stronger Together" and "I'm With Her" campaign slogans (too narrow, unlike, say, "Prosperity, Strength, Inclusiveness and Education," which Stern offers). And he is horrified by his former doubles opponent. "How dare he rip the fabric of the republic asunder for narrow partisan gains," Stern says of Trump. "It's not fair."

You can read Ballard's full story on Stern here.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)