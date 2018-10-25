The 2018 NBA season is only nine days in, but the Kevin Durant recruitment process has apparently already started from the New York Knicks fans.

A billboard depicting Durant in a Knicks jersey went up on Thursday near Madison Square Garden ahead of the team's matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The billboard, which faces the main entrance of the Garden, shows Durant standing beside Kristaps Porzingis and holding the Larry O'Brien trophy. It reads "Can you make NY sports great again" and includes Durant's social media handle @easymoneysniper and the hashtag #KDNY2019.

A billboard recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks just went up outside Madison Square Garden 👀 (📷 via Dennis Roitman) https://t.co/CM0EFNQPZZ pic.twitter.com/ofEexWkqFv — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 25, 2018

The billboard was paid for by NYCADSCO.com and is in the same location that a LeBron James billboard was placed last year.

Durant is currently in his third season with the Warriors and is averaging 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists through five games this season. The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP can decline his $31.5 million player option for the 2019-2020 season and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

While Durant said he wants to focus on this season, rumors surrounding his free agency escalated when his brother, Tony, commented on an Instagram post after Golden State's opening night win and not so subtly hinted at a potential departure.

The Knicks (1–4) will host the Warriors (4–1) on Friday with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.