Knicks Fans Try Recruiting Kevin Durant with New Billboard Outside Madison Square Garden

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes have apparently started for New York Knicks fans.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 25, 2018

The 2018 NBA season is only nine days in, but the Kevin Durant recruitment process has apparently already started from the New York Knicks fans.

A billboard depicting Durant in a Knicks jersey went up on Thursday near Madison Square Garden ahead of the team's matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The billboard, which faces the main entrance of the Garden, shows Durant standing beside Kristaps Porzingis and holding the Larry O'Brien trophy. It reads "Can you make NY sports great again" and includes Durant's social media handle @easymoneysniper and the hashtag #KDNY2019.

The billboard was paid for by NYCADSCO.com and is in the same location that a LeBron James billboard was placed last year.

Durant is currently in his third season with the Warriors and is averaging 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists through five games this season. The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP can decline his $31.5 million player option for the 2019-2020 season and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

While Durant said he wants to focus on this season, rumors surrounding his free agency escalated when his brother, Tony, commented on an Instagram post after Golden State's opening night win and not so subtly hinted at a potential departure. 

The Knicks (1–4) will host the Warriors (4–1) on Friday with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)