DeMarcus Cousins Assessed Technical From Bench, Ejected From Warriors Matchup With Knicks

Cousins has yet to play for Golden State as he recovers from a torn achilles.

By Michael Shapiro
October 26, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins has yet to register a basket with the Warriors as he recovers from a ruptured achilles, but he did enter the score book on Friday while on the bench for Golden State's road contest at the Knicks. 

Cousins received a technical from official Scott Foster in the first quarter, and was subsequently ejected from the game during a timeout. 

Watch Cousins's ejection below:

Receiving technicals is far from foreign territory for Cousins. He's led the league in technicals four times, going back-to-back in 2012–14 and 2015–17. 

The Warriors have controlled the action thus far despite Cousins's absence, leading the Knicks 48–36 midway through the second quarter.

You can follow along live here

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)