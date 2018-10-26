DeMarcus Cousins has yet to register a basket with the Warriors as he recovers from a ruptured achilles, but he did enter the score book on Friday while on the bench for Golden State's road contest at the Knicks.

Cousins received a technical from official Scott Foster in the first quarter, and was subsequently ejected from the game during a timeout.

Watch Cousins's ejection below:

Boogie got ejected… from the bench pic.twitter.com/ZxMk3JjGZR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2018

Receiving technicals is far from foreign territory for Cousins. He's led the league in technicals four times, going back-to-back in 2012–14 and 2015–17.

The Warriors have controlled the action thus far despite Cousins's absence, leading the Knicks 48–36 midway through the second quarter.

