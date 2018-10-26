Steve Kerr commented on the recent string on prominent bomb scares on Friday night, saying, "I think we all should be concerned" when asked if he is worried about his safety.

Explosive packages have been sent to "at least a dozen" critics of President Trump per the New York Times, including potential bombs sent to former President Obama, former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden. Kerr has also been outspoken against Trump in the past, criticizing his rhetoric and policies.

"I think we should all be concerned, no matter who you are you need to be concerned," Kerr told reporters before the Warriors face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday. "Not just at the bombs, but somebody shooting at you, the country we live in these days, innocent people get killed and innocent people get shot and it's a dangerous time to be alive right now."

You can watch Kerr's full remarks below:

Steve Kerr comments on bombs being delivered in the mail pic.twitter.com/xiWkNjw05J — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 26, 2018

Kerr didn't verify whether he had taken extra security precautions given his previous statements. Golden State will aim for its third straight win on Friday, and its ninth straight against the Knicks dating back to February 2015.

The matchup at MSG in New York City is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.