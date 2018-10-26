The Golden State Warriors will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Warriors star Stephen Curry scored 51 points with 11 three-pointers in Golden State's 144-122 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Golden State (4-1) will be a challenge for the struggling Knicks (1-4). Rookie Kevin Knox was ruled out for Friday night's game after suffering an ankle injury against the Boston Celtics last week. Knox's injury is another blow to the Knicks' roster considering star Kristaps Porzingis is still recovering from tearing his ACL last year.

Here's how to watch Friday's game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

