LeBron, Cavaliers Players React to Tyronn Lue Firing

Lue was in his fourth season as Cleveland's head coach

By Michael Shapiro
October 28, 2018

Tyronn Lue was dismissed as the Cavaliers head coach on Sunday, getting fired after Cleveland's 0–6 start to the 2018-19 season. Lue led the Cavs to their first-ever championship in 2016, reaching the NBA Finals in three consecutive seasons. 

Lue's firing drew strong reaction from Cavaliers players on social media, and also led to a response from LeBron James. Check out the top tributes to Lue below. 

Thanks coach for everything.

Lue won 128 games as the Cavaliers head coach, boasting a .607 career win percentage. 

