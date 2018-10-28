Tyronn Lue was dismissed as the Cavaliers head coach on Sunday, getting fired after Cleveland's 0–6 start to the 2018-19 season. Lue led the Cavs to their first-ever championship in 2016, reaching the NBA Finals in three consecutive seasons.

Lue's firing drew strong reaction from Cavaliers players on social media, and also led to a response from LeBron James. Check out the top tributes to Lue below.

T Lue thanks for the memories and more importantly our partnership bringing a 🏆 to that deserved city/fan base. U know how to find me 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2018

Lue won 128 games as the Cavaliers head coach, boasting a .607 career win percentage.