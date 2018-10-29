Larry Drew Says He Wants to Be Part of Cavs' Long-Term Rebuild

Drew also said he wasn't the interim head coach as talks are ongoing and rather acting coach is a more accurate description.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 29, 2018

Cavaliers interim head coach Larry Drew said Monday that he wants to be a part of the team's long-term rebuild.

"I would like to be a part of it long term to be perfectly honest," Drew said. "I’ve been part of the rebuilding process as a player...Rebuilding isn’t an easy thing to do...it takes some time and I’d like to be a part of it. It doesn’t happen overnight...but I’m committed to it."

Drew also told reporters that his role was not as the interim head coach as talks are ongoing and rather acting coach is a more accurate description. He called his role similar to that of a substitute teacher. On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Drew is committed to taking over during the immediate coaching transition, but he is reluctant to hold the position through the rest of the year unless there is an agreement that goes beyond this season.

NBA
Tyronn Lue Is Better Off Without the Cavaliers

Tyronn Lue was fired on Sunday as the Cavaliers got off to an 0–6 start to the season. Lue led Cleveland to its first championship in franchise history in 2016.

Drew coached the Bucks from 2010 to 2013. He has been with the Cavaliers since 2014.

The Cavaliers face the Hawks on Tuesday.

