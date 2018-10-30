The San Antonio Spurs will retire former guard Manu Ginobili's No. 20 jersey in March, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Spurs will host a postgame ceremony honoring Ginobili after their March 28 contest at AT&T Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 1999 draft, Ginobili helped lead the franchise to four NBA championships in 16 seasons. The two-time All-Star played in 1,057 games, averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Ginobili is the Spurs' all-time leader in three-pointers (1,495) and steals (1,392).

The guard will become the ninth Spurs player to have his number retired, joining greats like James Silas, George Gervin and Tim Duncan.