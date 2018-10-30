Spurs to Retire Manu Ginobili's No. 20 Jersey in March Ceremony

Manu Ginobli's No. 20 jersey will be immortalized in the rafters at the AT&T Center.

By Jenna West
October 30, 2018

The San Antonio Spurs will retire former guard Manu Ginobili's No. 20 jersey in March, the team announced on Tuesday

The Spurs will host a postgame ceremony honoring Ginobili after their March 28 contest at AT&T Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 1999 draft, Ginobili helped lead the franchise to four NBA championships in 16 seasons. The two-time All-Star played in 1,057 games, averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Ginobili is the Spurs' all-time leader in three-pointers (1,495) and steals (1,392). 

The guard will become the ninth Spurs player to have his number retired, joining greats like James Silas, George Gervin and Tim Duncan.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)