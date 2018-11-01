Ranking the NBA's Newly-Released 'City Edition' Jerseys

Which NBA team has the best City Edition uniform design? 

By Michael Shapiro
November 01, 2018

The NBA has released nine of their 2018-19 "City Edition" uniforms as of Thursday afternoon, beginning with the 76ers on Oct. 30. Some teams opted to be brash and eschew their entire color scheme, while others played it safe, opting for a singular color change or monochromatic thread.

So who leads the pack among the nine City Edition jerseys released so far? Check out our (very scientific) ranking, which we'll update as more teams release their uniforms. 

9. Detroit Pistons

The faded gray stripe is a nice allusion to Detroit's auto industry, but these uniforms, like watching the Pistons without Blake Griffin, is as boring as you can get.

8. Orlando Magic

Orlando deserves props for the star-dusted sides, which pairs well with the shooting-star logo. Other than that, there's not much to love or get excited about. 

7. Charlotte Hornets

I consider any Hornets jersey without the old-school teal to be a personal affront, so there's little use for these bleak uniforms. Perhaps the Hornets are trying to intimidate opposing teams with a darker look, but that's hard to pull off with Frank Kaminsky and Cody Zeller patrolling the paint. 

6. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets should have gone further here and nixed the black and white template altogether. However, Brookyn's uniform evolution will never be truly complete until it completes its Swamp Dragons destiny.

5. Chicago Bulls

The black plays well off the teal and the four stars are a nice allusion to the city's history. Chicago often has the cleanest threads in the league and this is no different.  

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

Finally, a team isn't afraid to embrace some color. The Thunder have had a garish jersey past, making these a significant step in the right direction. Props for embracing Oklahoma's heritage, with tasteful nods in the lettering and choice of turquoise. These uniforms should pair well with the Thunder's court, too.  

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Gray can certainly be a risk, but the 76ers' use looks more like a thoughtful decision than a lazy settle. Philly's jersey looks cut from the same cloth as a Rocky Balboa's sweats, and the 13 stars add a nice reference to the nation's founding. Big props for the red-white-and-blue waistband.

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

The boldest creation yet, Minnesota pays a near-perfect tribute to Prince with their "Purple Rain" jerseys. It's completely outside Minnesota's traditional color scheme—something more teams should do—and black is the correct choice to pair with the purple. My only gripe: The jersey edges come off a bit pink. A darker shade of purple could have served Minnesota well.

1. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets unfortunately moved on from their powder blue jerseys this year, so it's only right they reward us with the best City jerseys to date. This design is beautiful. The rainbow colors harkens to the team's past, while the small white space between the colored bars makes for a cleaner look than in prior iterations. Add in the homage to the Rocky Mountains and Denver's skyline, and you have the top City jersey of 2018-19—at least so far. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)