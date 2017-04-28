The Grizzlies were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday but they went out with a bang.

Down 3–2 in the series, the team attempted to turn the tide by inviting pro wrestling legends Jerry Lawler and Buff Bagwell to the game. Lawler, a Memphis native, was obviously the fan favorite, while Bagwell played the heel role and came to the aid of a Spurs fan with a steel chair.

The highlight of the night, though, was definitely when the Memphis mascot, Grizz, attempted to send the aforementioned Spurs fan through a table.

The table didn't break ... pic.twitter.com/aWhgsYlRJy — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 28, 2017

Oh man, that’s quite the bump. Here’s another angle.

Super Grizz is here to help @JerryLawler take down Buff Bagwell! #BelieveMemphis pic.twitter.com/cMadnAWAoi — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) April 28, 2017

We might expect to see Grizz in WWE soon, since he also pulled off a flawless chokeslam through a table last week.