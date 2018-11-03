Report: Suns to Buy Out Tyson Chandler, Lakers Expected to Sign Veteran Center

Chandler is averaging 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 03, 2018

The Suns will buyout veteran center Tyson Chandler per The New York Times' Marc Stein, making the 2011-12 Defensive Player of the Year a free agent. Chandler is owed $13.6 million this season if he is claimed on waivers. If Chandler goes unclaimed, he will become eligible to sign with any team. 

The Lakers are expected to land Chandler, a Los Angeles native, once he clears waivers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Los Angeles will mark the 36-year-old's seventh franchise after spending the past four seasons in Phoenix. Chandler has been relegated to a bench role this year, averaging 3.7 points per game in 12.7 minutes.

Chandler should provide some much-needed depth to the Lakers' group of centers. Los Angeles has relied on rookie Johnathan Williams and third-year center Ivica Zubac behind starter JaVale McGee, struggling to find a consistent rotation. The Lakers rank No. 21 in the league in defensive efficiency. 

Chandler is in his 18th NBA season. He was named an All-Star with the Knicks in 2012-13 and was a key member of the Mavericks championship squad in 2010-11. 

 

 

 

