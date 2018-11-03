The Suns will buyout veteran center Tyson Chandler per The New York Times' Marc Stein, making the 2011-12 Defensive Player of the Year a free agent. Chandler is owed $13.6 million this season if he is claimed on waivers. If Chandler goes unclaimed, he will become eligible to sign with any team.

The Lakers are expected to land Chandler, a Los Angeles native, once he clears waivers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Los Angeles will mark the 36-year-old's seventh franchise after spending the past four seasons in Phoenix. Chandler has been relegated to a bench role this year, averaging 3.7 points per game in 12.7 minutes.

Chandler should provide some much-needed depth to the Lakers' group of centers. Los Angeles has relied on rookie Johnathan Williams and third-year center Ivica Zubac behind starter JaVale McGee, struggling to find a consistent rotation. The Lakers rank No. 21 in the league in defensive efficiency.

Chandler is in his 18th NBA season. He was named an All-Star with the Knicks in 2012-13 and was a key member of the Mavericks championship squad in 2010-11.