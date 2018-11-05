Photos: Milwaukee Bucks' City Edition Uniforms Inspired by MECCA Era

The Milwaukee Bucks "celebrate colors of the past" with Mecca era city edition jerseys.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 05, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks will be bringing a pop of color to the court when the team dons this year's MECCA-inspired City Edition uniforms.

The Bucks unveiled the new jerseys on Monday, releasing photos of the "daring" and "striking" uniform that the team will wear in 12 different games this season. According to the team, the 2018-2019 City Edition jerseys celebrate "the bright colors that became synonymous with NBA basketball in Milwaukee during one of the franchise’s most successful stretches from the late-70s through the mid-80s."

The uniform is inspired by the MECCA floor, which was designed by artist Robert Indiana and was used on the Bucks' arena for 20 years. The Bucks had a 582–209 record during that span and featured star players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma. 

The uniform will make its debut when the Bucks host the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Nov. 19.

