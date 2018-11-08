Trade rumors regarding Celtics guard Terry Rozier began to swirl on Wednesday with "at least seven teams" interested in the Louisville product per The Athletic's Shams Charania. But don't expect Rozier to leave Boston anytime soon.

Celtics president and general manager Danny Ainge disputed the Rozier rumors when speaking with 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston. He said that he "doesn't know now anything about seven teams monitoring him," according to NBC Boston's Chris Forsberg.

Danny Ainge said on @Toucherandrich that Terry Rozier has not vented about playing time to him. Said he feels Rozier would “come to me and talk to me or Brad and that hasn’t happened.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 8, 2018

Danny Ainge on @Toucherandrich said that no teams have called him about Terry Rozier since start of the season and Ainge doesn’t know anything about seven teams monitoring him. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 8, 2018

The No. 16 pick in the 2015 draft is averaging 7.5 points per game this season and is shooting 39.4% from three as Kyrie Irving's backup. Rozier shined in last year's playoffs as Irving sat due to a knee injury. He averaged 16.5 points per game in the postseason.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. Ainge did not comment on a potential contract extension for Rozier, nor the prospect of signing Rozier long-term in the summer of 2019.