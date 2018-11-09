Stephen Curry Has 'Encouraging' MRI, Will Miss Game vs. Nets

Curry left Thursday night's game after straining the adductor muscle in his left leg.

By Jenna West
November 09, 2018

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with a leg injury, coach Steve Kerr announced Friday.

Curry underwent an MRI Friday, with Kerr calling the results "encouraging." Kerr also said it will be at least a few days before Curry returns to the hardwood but he does not think this is a long-term injury, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Curry left Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after straining the adductor muscle in his left leg. The point guard was seen grabbing his inner thigh after trying to contest Eric Bledsoe's shot during the third quarter. The Warriors suffered a 134-111 loss to snap their eight-game winning streak.

Quinn Cook will start in place of Curry Saturday night, while Shaun Livingston and Draymond Green are also out of the lineup.

Curry played in only 51 games last season due to injury. The two-time MVP has averaged 29.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 12 games this season.

