OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry left with an injury and the Golden State Warriors were unable to recover in a 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that snapped their eight-game winning streak Thursday night.

Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Bucks handed the Warriors their first defeat at home this season.

The two-time defending NBA champions were already missing All-Star Draymond Green and then lost Curry midway through the third quarter. The two-time MVP strained the adductor muscle in his left leg and went to the locker room shortly thereafter. He did not return.

Curry grabbed at his inner thigh after trying to contest Bledsoe’s shot in transition. He is expected to have an MRI on Friday.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 24 points and Kevin Durant had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points as Milwaukee (9-2) won for the second straight time at Oracle Arena, including a 116-107 victory on March 29.