Jimmy Butler will miss the Timberwolves' matchup with the Trail Blazers on Sunday the team confirmed, inactive due to "precautionary rest." But Butler's decision to sit isn't a typical All-Star absence.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Butler's decision to stay off the floor is the "next step in a six-week-long process aimed at getting the All-Star out of Minnesota." And the rest isn't expected to end on Sunday night. Butler could take an "extended absence," per Charania, holding out until he is dealt to a new franchise.

Butler's absence on Sunday won't be his first inactive night of the season. The four-time All-Star sat vs. Utah on Wednesday, missing the Western Conference battle due to "general soreness and precautionary rest."

The Marquette product has made his wish to leave the Timberwolves clear. He requested a trade in a meeting with Tom Thibodeau on Sept. 18, then cursed at teammates and front-office personnel in his first practice of the season on Sept. 10. Butler will be a free agent in July 2019.

Butler leads the Timberwolves in scoring with 22.3 points per game. Minnesota will enter Sunday's game at 4–5, sitting ninth in the Western Conference.