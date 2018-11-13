Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose has been on the court for three of the most gruesome NBA leg injuries, the most recent being the leg injury Nets guard Caris LeVert suffered Monday night against Minnesota. Many fans on NBA Twitter were quick to make the observation.

Rose was also on the court for the Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season opener when Gordon Hayward sustained his own horrifying season-ending left leg injury, which resulted in a fractured left tibia and dislocated left ankle for the Celtics' small forward.

The three-time NBA All Star was on the court in 2014 when Paul George suffered from a severe injury–an open tibia-fibula fracture in his right leg– during a Team USA scrimmage.

George reached out to LeVert after his injury, saying "God bless you youngin tough road ahead but we’re here to help lift you @CarisLeVert !"

God bless you youngin tough road ahead but we’re here to help lift you @CarisLeVert ! You know how to reach me 🙏🏾 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) November 13, 2018

Rose acknowledged that he was present for all three incidents and told reporters on Monday night, "You want to say a prayer. ... It kind of messes you up in a way," per Tyler Mason of The Athletic.

Rose, 30, tore his own ACL in the 2012 playoffs during his fourth-year with the Bulls, which resulted in a year long absence for the former Chicago star.

The Nets announced Tuesday that LeVert had dislocated of both his right ankle and foot, but they expect him to return this season.