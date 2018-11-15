Draymond Green's postgame argument with Kevin Durant on Monday night took the NBA by storm. Many questioned whether the presumed rift could spell the end of Golden State's dynasty. Green was suspended one game by the team for his comments and sat out the Warriors' contest vs. the Hawks on Tuesday.

Green addressed the argument for the first time on Thursday while speaking with the media at the Toyota Center in Houston.

"I'm never going to change who I am. I'm going to approach the game the same way that I always do," Green said. "Like I said, we'll continue to move forward. I've read a lot about how 'Is this the end of the run?' or 'Is it over?' or 'Did I ruin it?' or 'Did I force Kevin to leave?' At the end of the day, as I've said before, whatever Kevin decides to do – whatever Klay decides to do. Whatever who decides to do. We had great years together and I support everyone wholeheartedly 100."

"Because as a man, as a human being, you have the right to decide what to do with your life. I will never question that."

Watch Green's full comments below:

Draymond Green’s very long statement on the KD situation pic.twitter.com/itXd3a7SMP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 15, 2018

Durant will be a free agent in July 2019. Until then, the Warriors will attempt to chase their third-straight NBA title and their fourth in the last five years. Golden State's Western Conference finals rematch with Houston on Thursday is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET..