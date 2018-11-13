Golden State Warriors forwards Kevin Durant and Draymond Green let their frustrations be known at the end of regulation during Monday night's game with Los Angeles Clippers.

Green grabbed a rebound off a Clippers miss with six seconds left and instead of passing to Durant, who was calling for the ball on the way upcourt, took the ball himself and end up turning the ball over with a chance to win the game.

The two-time Finals MVP let Green know about it when they got back to the bench, with the two getting into a shouting match and having to be calmed down by their teammates.

The Warriors eventually lost the game 121–116 in overtime, their second defeat in the last three games.

Interesting sequence here after Draymond’s play at the end of regulation:



-Draymond leaves leaves the huddle with DeMarcus telling him to “lock in”



-Durant is pissed saying, “come on man... I’m trying to win a basketball game” with Iguodala talking him down. pic.twitter.com/iqLuxI6SdJ — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 13, 2018

"Just team spirit," Warriors guard Shaun Livingston said. "Team spirit. Guys wanted a different outcome than what happened. Obviously, Dray had the turnover, guys might have thought they were open or wanted the basketball, didn't get it. Things happen like that in sports. But it was good to see some fire, some emotion."

Kevin Durant realllllllllllly wanted Draymond Green to give him the ball...... pic.twitter.com/Y6qSTafwyq — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 13, 2018

“We’re in transition and we have KD and Klay,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, explaining the last sequence in regulation. “I like the idea of pushing the ball and not letting them set up their defense. I generally do that late in games.”

As regulation comes to an end during Warriors vs Clippers a heated exchange between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant ensued on the bench with Klay Thompson playing peacemaker. pic.twitter.com/Za7IrmqOJ2 — adam (@ClippsMcGee) November 13, 2018

Green was in no mood to explain what happened after the game, while Durant did not speak to the media.

“It don’t matter,” Green said. “You all are going to report what you want to report.”

Durant finished with a triple-double, scoring 33 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists before fouling out with 3:45 left in overtime.